Brazilian player Neymar JR., Asian soccer superstar Son Heung-Min and Portuguese soccer legend Luis Figo will be featured in the new NFTStar residence in The Sandbox, the blockchain-based virtual universe. The trio of champions have signed a deal with NFTStar to take part in its plan to build a global sports platform integrated into the metaverse, with regular matchups, exclusive NFT drops and the ability to access a virtual sports arena, through a partnership with the Web3 experience builder Forj. Abe Ren, co-founder of NFTStar says: “We are thrilled to partner with The Sandbox to promote our brand, celebrities and proprietary NFTs. This collaboration allows us to collectively grow the community of sports, eSports and video game enthusiasts.” Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox continues: “Sports is an important part of global culture, and as such it is a pleasure to welcome NFTStar to The Sandbox metaverse as we continue to grow our experiences and activations. based on sports, like the recent Kuniverse with Kun Aguero”.