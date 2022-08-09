The first two phases of the allocation of seats for the super challenge – scheduled for September 3 – are reserved for season ticket holders. The free sale begins on the 16th, subject to availability

There are still twenty-five days to go before Milan-Inter, yet there is already an air of derby. Partly because the big match between the first and second in the standings of last season was scheduled very early (3 September at 6pm), partly because it is already time to hunt for tickets. The season ticket campaign was closed at 40 thousand, the rest of the tickets are assigned from game to game. For the derby, the sale will be divided into three phases: the first begins on 10 August (and is not for everyone). The channels: singletickets.acmilan.com, the Casa Milan Ticket Office and the Vivaticket circuits.

Phases – These are the three stages planned for the derby. See also Gasperini: "With the same views, forward together". Luca Percassi: "Stay at 100%"

Subscriber Phase Second Green: from 10 August at 12 to 11 August at 11.59 pm, subscribers to the Second Green Ring will have the opportunity to purchase a coupon in one of the sectors made available with a dedicated price list. At the end of this phase, subscribers who have not purchased an alternative sector will be automatically assigned a seat in the Terzo Blu sector, at no additional cost.

Subscriber Phase: from 12 August at 12 to 15 August at 11.59 pm each season ticket holder for the 2022-23 season will be able to purchase an additional ticket at a dedicated price in the available sectors.

Free sale: from 16 August to 12 until seats are available. The price of tickets for Milan-Inter starts from 59 euros, up to Premium products that can be purchased from 499 euros.

August 9, 2022

