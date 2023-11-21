At the end of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 It came to the market in a disastrous way. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users complained about the poor performance of the game. Since then, CD Projekt Red has done everything it can to remedy its mistakes, and after three long years, they did it. In this way, they plan to close this turbulent episode in their history with something that fans have been waiting for a long time, the Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077.

After suffering a small leak a few weeks ago, CD Projekt Red has confirmed today that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition It is a reality. This package will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 5, 2023and best of all, a physical version for these platforms will be on sale.

“Big news… Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition arrives on December 5 in digital AND physical formats for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC! Experience the original story of #Cyberpunk2077 as well as a new spy thriller adventure in the #PhantomLiberty expansion in one package.”

As the name implies, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition It is the full version that includes all the content that has come out in recent years. This means that we will have access to the base game in version 2.0, Phantom Libertythe great expansion that arrived a couple of months agoas well as all the free extras the company has released, like additional costumes.

When Cyberpunk 2077 hit the market, the game was a disaster that only those with a powerful enough PC could enjoy. The rest of the users underwent an experience full of bugs, glitches, and all kinds of errors. Fortunately, CD Projekt Red did not give up, as they immediately began working on multiple patches and hotfixes that, slowly, They fixed all possible errors.

Eventually, the native version of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S arrived, which substantially improved the experience, and when Phantom Liberty was available a few months ago, many reacted positively. It all culminated with update 2.0, which substantially modified many sections of the gameplay. This makes it clear that the vision the studio originally had came three years after its release.

Cyberpunk 2077 It is just one of many games that suffered from crunch and a release date that could no longer be moved. In this way, CD Projekt Red found itself in the painful need to launch the game in a suboptimal state, thus affecting its reputation.

Fortunately, with this chapter no longer in the past, the Polish studio now has the complete freedom to focus on its next adventure, a completely new The Witcher game. Not only is the fourth installment in this series on the way, but it will do so with a different graphics engine. Until the release of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red made use of the REDengine. However, From now on they will use Unreal Engine 5, something that will make the development of their games much easier.

We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 5, 2023. On related topics, CD Projekt Red talks about the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Likewise, we tell you how much it cost to save Cyberpunk 2077.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see that CD Projekt Red didn’t give up on Cyberpunk 2077 and did everything it could to save this game. While I’m not a big fan of this experience overall, I can’t deny the impact it had on the industry. I hope this story does not repeat itself, and the studio’s next game hits the market exactly as it should.

Via: CD Projekt Red