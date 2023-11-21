American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez came to The Ivy restaurant with a bag worth millions of rubles. This is reported by Page Six.

Paparazzi captured the celebrity in the company of her husband, actor Ben Affleck, and children in Beverly Hills, California. So, for a family evening, the pop singer chose a purple and gold Burberry dress, a Valentino leather belt and suede boots. In addition, she took with her a Grizzly Hermès Birkin bag, the cost of which amounts to 42.5 thousand dollars (about 3.7 million rubles).

Photo: The Hollywood JR / Spot / BACKGRID / Legion-media.ru

In turn, Affleck decided to dress in a white sweatshirt, black jeans and red and white Nike sneakers. At the same time, he was holding a gray coat in his hands.

Earlier, Barbadian singer Rihanna came out with a luxurious accessory on her leg worth millions of rubles. Then the performer appeared at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas wearing a leather jacket, a zip-up hoodie and satin black leggings that turned into pointed boots. At the same time, the posted frames show that the celebrity wore a Jacob & Co watch, decorated with diamonds weighing a total of 70 carats, on her left leg. It is noted that the cost of this product is 400 thousand dollars (about 35 million rubles).