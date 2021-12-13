Murder of Giovanna Cantarero: her colleague who was close to her was unable to give concrete information

All are still in progress investigations for the tragic murder of Giovanna Cantarero, young mother killed at 27 years oldi after his shift. Investigators have listened to a woman than at the time of the tragedy he was with her, they are trying to find the person who committed the crime.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

A dramatic episode that shook the community, but above all i family members of the victim. Everyone has defined her as a person always sunny and gentle.

The tragedy took place around 21.30 from Friday 10 December. Precisely at the corner between via Alberto Nobel and via Allende, in the municipality of Misterbianco right outside the pasta factory where the woman has been working for some time now.

Giovanna was waiting for her mother, when suddenly she was approached by a man with the face covered by a helmet, who shot her several gunshots. Unfortunately, one of these caused his death.

Mom arrived just in those seconds and unfortunately she found herself in front of that heartbreaking scene. In fact he started to to shout, with the hope that someone could alert the rescue. However, the doctors who intervened could not help but note his death.

The investigators are now at Research of a man, with whom the victim had a definite relationship “stormy“. But since the night of the murder, they have been him lost all traces.

The witness to the murder of Giovanna Cantarero

The girl at the moment when the tragedy took place she wasn’t alone. In fact, there was one of his own with her colleague that he had finished his shift and they were waiting for together the lady.

There witness listened to for a long time by investigators, perhaps because in shock or fear, she was unable to give information concrete on the murderer. She says she only heard the gunshots and saw her friend fall on the ground.

Agents are still at Research of this person, but at the moment they still haven’t been able to find him. They want question him to understand if it is he who committed the crime and to understand where he was in the minutes in which the drama was consummated.