Asian stock exchanges closed without a single direction on Monday, 13, amid expectations for monetary policy definitions by central banks of developed economies this week. Chinese SenseTime’s decision to postpone the IPO, after US sanctions, penalized business in Hong Kong.

Markets started the session with broad gains, following the positive mood on Wall Street last Friday, following US consumer inflation data in line with expectations.

Over the course of the session, however, confidence waned at the trading desks in the wake of lingering uncertainties over Ômicron and geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing.

After the US included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on a sanctions list, the company announced today that it will postpone the initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that was scheduled for next Friday . The case illustrates the difficulties faced by Chinese corporations in operating amidst an environment of divergence between the planet’s two largest economies.

In this scenario, the Hang Sang index, a reference in Hong Kong, dropped 0.17%, to 23,954.58 points, at the close. Evergrande’s share lost 2.82%, given the liquidity crisis of the Chinese developer, which officially defaulted last week.

In Taiwan, the Taiex dropped 0.33% to 17,767.60 points. In mainland China, Shanghai gained 0.40% to 3,681.08 points, while Shenzhen, less comprehensive, rose 0.60% to 2,561.91 points. Prospects for further economic stimulus measures by Beijing supported actions in these two Chinese squares.

In Japan, Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.71% to 28,640.49 points. There, investors await the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision, scheduled for Friday. Other developed BCs also meet throughout the week, with emphasis on the Federal Reserve (Fed), on Wednesday, and the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE), on Thursday.

In South Korea, the Kospi index dropped 0.28%, to 3,001.66 points, on the Seoul Stock Exchange. In Oceania, the S&P/ASX 200, from Sydney, gained 0.35%, to 7,379.30 points.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?