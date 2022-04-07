Europa League: time and where to watch Colombian matches

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Louis Muriel.
Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta play this Thursday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 07, 2022, 07:56 AM
The Europa League has important matches this Thursday in which there will be Colombian representatives in the quarterfinals of the competition.
At 11:45 in the morning, Leipzig and Atalanta will play. Colombian strikers Luis Fernando Muriel and Duván Zapata are ready for the Italian team.
It may interest you: (Aldaír Rodríguez: see the brutal kick with which he fractured Robert Rojas)
ready for action
Muriel has been a starter, while his compatriot is making a comeback after a long layoff due to injury.
And at 2 in the afternoon, Eintracht Frankfurt receives Barcelona at home, game that will have the participation of striker Rafael Santos Borré, who has won an opponent in the German cast.
Santos Borré, prior to the match, said that he aspires to win 2-1 and score the winning goal.
Both games can be seen on Star +.
sports
April 07, 2022, 07:56 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Europa #League #time #watch #Colombian #matches
Leave a Reply