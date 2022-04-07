Europa League: time and where to watch Colombian matches

The Europa League has important matches this Thursday in which there will be Colombian representatives in the quarterfinals of the competition.

At 11:45 in the morning, Leipzig and Atalanta will play. Colombian strikers Luis Fernando Muriel and Duván Zapata are ready for the Italian team.



ready for action

Muriel has been a starter, while his compatriot is making a comeback after a long layoff due to injury.



And at 2 in the afternoon, Eintracht Frankfurt receives Barcelona at home, game that will have the participation of striker Rafael Santos Borré, who has won an opponent in the German cast.

Santos Borré, prior to the match, said that he aspires to win 2-1 and score the winning goal.



Both games can be seen on Star +.

