Mexico.- The National Commission for the Search for Persons (CNB) announced that there are more than 16 thousand 478 people in Mexico who, as infants and adolescents, were reported as disappeared.

In the framework of Children’s Day, the federal agency made it public knowledge that, of those more than 16 thousand 478 people disappeared in the national territory, more than 55% were girls. Meanwhile, most of the disappeared were between 13 and 17 years old.

Using your official account Twitterthe head of the National Search Commission, Karla Quintana, reported that the states with the most reports of missing persons are the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, Mexico City, Chihuahua and Sonora.

“Today, on the day of the girl and the boy, it is important to remember that there are more than 16,487 people who were children and adolescents when they were reported missing, the majority between 13 and 17 years old. More than 55% are girls “, he referred.

“The causes of disappearance can be multiple, such as trafficking, forced recruitment, child abduction, kidnapping, forced or private disappearance, femicide, homicide or any other situation that causes disappearance,” he explained.

In this tenor, Karla Quintana He called for all the disappearances that occur in Mexico to be addressed immediately and without stigmatization, stressing that the response by the authorities must be “coordinated and urgent.”

“On the other hand, more than 66,200 children and adolescents reported as missing have been located, almost 99% alive. The causes of disappearances must be analyzed in order to adopt public prevention policies,” he emphasized.

Finally, the public servant urged, within the framework of Children’s Day, to think about all the minors who have disappeared, highlighting that, today as always, there are thousands of families looking for their infants who have missing.