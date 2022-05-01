The fire is raging in the Calf Canyon Natural Area, about 30 miles east of the state capital of Santa Fe. The fire destroyed hundreds of properties and thousands of people had to flee. Since Saturday, the town of Las Vegas, with 14,000 inhabitants, has been threatened by the fire. Nearly a thousand firefighters fight the flames. Nothing is known about casualties yet.

The conflagration has grown by half in the past 24 hours due to a fire tornado that spread many burning particles and thereby ignited new fires. Residents of the threatened town saw a shower of pieces of charred wood covering the town. Residents have been urged to prepare for evacuation.

Experts predict a grim burning year for the western US. Data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that 80 percent of the area has been severely desiccated. If global temperatures rise by two degrees Celsius, scientists expect the wildfires in the western US to be twice as large by the middle of this century.

