During yesterday’s indictment, the prosecution requested life imprisonment for the Bianchi brothers: the hot comment of the lawyer Pica

Yesterday the indictment phase of the trial linked to the death of Willy Monteiro Duarte took place. The prosecutors, before the Court of the Court of Frosinone, advanced their requests for a sentence for the 4 accused of the murder and, for the Bianchi brothers he asked for a life sentence. Interviewed by the journalists of Fanpage.it, the lawyer of the two explained that according to him it is excessive and said that he will present evidence to prove it.

The prosecutors Giovanni Taglialatela and Francesco Brando did not go light yesterday. The magistrates, who represent the prosecution, have recalled all the moments of that tragic night in which Willy lost his life and advanced their requests for a sentence for the 4 defendants: life imprisonment for Marco and Gabriele Bianchi and 24 years of imprisonment for Pincarelli and Belleggia.

Reached and interviewed by journalists from Fanpage.itthe defense attorney of the two brothers exposed all of his perplexity on the request and partially revealed what the defense plan will be in the coming days.

The lawyer Massimiliano Picahe said:

The prosecution’s request is a little excessive. For them it is voluntary homicide, but in my opinion there are not really the legal details to prove it. I will point this out and try to highlight all the contradictions of the accusation, obviously presenting evidence.

“The White brothers didn’t go there to kill”

The lawyer explained that, contrary to what the prosecution said, which according to him was based only on their personality, the Bianchi brothers absolutely did not go there with thegoing to kill.

Then he said his on kill shot to Willy and on inconsistencies between the thesis supported by Dr. Potenza, coroner of the Public Prosecutor who carried out the autopsy on the boy, and that of Dr. Grande, consultant to the civil party.

Professor Potenza deduced that Willy was killed by a blow to the back, then from behind. While Doctor Grande claims that the fatal blow was dealt frontally, in the chest part. The latter thesis also confirmed by some witnesses.

The will of the lawyer Pica is to comply as much as possible with the scientific facts and of clarify the position about his clients. Updates will follow in the coming days.