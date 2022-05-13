Pol Espargarò, who according to market rumors is close to losing his seat in Honda HRC to Joan Mir, responds in the first free practice session of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans. On the ‘Bugatti’ circuit the world champion in Moto2 in 2013 stopped the clock in 1’31 ″ 771 ahead of Alex Rins and Francesco Bagnaia.

The leader of the World Cup Fabio Quartararo he finished in fourth position, but showing that he has an unrivaled pace for his opponents at the moment. Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia completes a top-5 with five different manufacturers, which he ‘chases’ on the track as in the El Diablo World Championship.

They close the circle of pilots currently qualified for Q2 Joan Mir, Jack Miller, Maverick Vinales, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini. 12th Enea Bastianini, 13th Marc Marquez, 15th Marco Bezzecchi, 16th Andrea Dovizioso, 17th Fabio Di Giannantonio. 20th Franco Morbidelli.

MotoGP | GP France 2022, ranking PL1