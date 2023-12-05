Rescue teams found this Tuesday two more bodies of mountaineers after the eruption on Sunday of the Marapi volcano, on the island of Sumatra, which brings the number of deaths to thirteen, while the search for ten missing people continues.

About 200 people have been participating since early Tuesday morning in the search for the climbers, according to reports from the affected area, which are interrupted and made difficult by the continued activity of the most active volcano in Sumatra.

(Be sure to read: Volcano erupted in western Indonesia: these are the first images).

So far today there have been five new and smaller eruptions, according to rescue teams.

Until now and since Sunday Rescuers have managed to evacuate 52 climbers alive from the volcanoof the total of 75 that local authorities say were there at the time of the eruption, and were able to remove five of the thirteen bodies they found next to the crater the day before.

Images and videos shared by search teams show how rescuers fight smoke and poor visibility protected by masks and dressed in bright orange.

(Also: Tsunami alert in five countries after a strong earthquake in the Philippines: they ask for evacuation).

The eruption, which lasted 4 minutes and 41 seconds, occurred around 2:54 p.m. local time (2:54 a.m. Colombia time) on Sunday, as reported in a statement at the time by the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG).

The explosion was captured by residents of nearby towns, who shared videos on social media of the enormous column of smoke ejected by the volcano, which caused a rain of ash in the area.

The volcano, with a summit of 2,891 meters and whose name translates as ‘Mountain of Fire’, is the most active on the island of Sumatra. Indonesia is home to more than 400 volcanoes, of which at least 129 remain active and 65 are classified as dangerous.

The Indonesian archipelago sits within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken by about 7,000 earthquakes a year, most of them of small magnitude.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO