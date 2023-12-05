After about a month of substantial stability in the number of new weekly Covid cases in Italy, “for 3 consecutive weeks the progressive resumption of viral circulation has been noted. In fact, from the week of 2-8 November to 23-29 November the number of new weekly cases increased from 26,855 to 52,175 (+94.3%), a doubling of infections. Hospitalizations in the medical area are also growing, +58%”. This is highlighted by the Gimbe Foundation report monitoring the Covid situation in Italy.

“Compared to the actual viral circulation – comments Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation –, the number of infections is largely underestimated because the monitoring system, after the repeal of the obligation of isolation for positive subjects, is largely based on a voluntary basis. In fact, on the one hand the prescription of swabs in people with respiratory symptoms is now residual (undertesting), on the other with the widespread use of do-it-yourself antigen tests, positivity is communicated to the epidemiological services only occasionally (under-reporting )”

“In the week of 23-29 November the incidence of new cases fluctuated from 1 case per 100 thousand inhabitants in Sicily to 183 in Veneto – reconstructs the Gimbe report -. Compared to the previous week, new cases increased in 15 Regions: from +3.7% in Veneto to +43.4% in Sardinia. The remaining 6 Regions decreased: from -3.5% in the Autonomous Province of Trento to -32.3% in Umbria. An increase in new cases was recorded in 80 provinces: from +1.5% in Trieste to +60% in Matera. In the remaining 21 Provinces there was a decrease in new cases (from -0.2% in Salerno to -50% in Messina); the Provinces of Cagliari, Catanzaro, Enna, Oristano, Syracuse and Southern Sardinia were stable with a variation of 0%”.

“After a month of stability, the beds occupied by Covid patients from 2 November to 29 November increased in the medical area from 3,632 to 5,741 (+58.1%) and in intensive care from 99 to 170 (+71.7%) As of November 29, the national rate of occupancy by Covid patients was 9.2% in the medical area (from 1.8% in Basilicata to 10.1% in Umbria) and 1.9% in the critical area (from 0% in Basilicata, Marche, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and Valle d’Aosta to 2.8% in Emilia-Romagna)”, reads the report.

“If in intensive care – explains President Cartabellotta – the numbers are small, demonstrating that today the Sars-CoV-2 infection only rarely causes severe conditions, the increase in beds occupied in the medical area confirms that in elderly, frail people and those with multiple pathologies it can worsen the state of health by requiring hospitalization and/or worsening the prognosis of concomitant diseases“. In fact, the rate of hospitalization in the medical area increases with age: in particular, it goes from 39 per million inhabitants in the 60-69 year age group to 112 per million inhabitants in the 70-79 year age group, to 271 per million inhabitants in the 80-89 age group and 421 per million inhabitants in the over 90s.

Deaths from Covid are increasing, especially those aged over 80

Deaths from Covid are also growing in Italy. “They have doubled in the last 4 weeks: from 148 in the week 26 October-1 November to 291 in the week 23-29 November, for a total of 881 deaths. According to data from the Higher Institute of Health, the deaths are almost exclusively caused by of the over 80s. In fact, compared to a mortality rate of 3 deaths per million inhabitants, there are 23 per million inhabitants in the 80-89 age group and 46 per million inhabitants in the over 90s”, explains Gimbe.

Vaccinations on hold

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign “is at a standstill especially for the elderly and frail: in the over 80s, the age group most susceptible to hospitalizations and deaths, it has reached 7.4% of the population with intervals ranging from 0 % of Abruzzo to 17% of Tuscany”, underlines the Gimbe Foundation report. “As of 30 November, 1,042,541 doses were administered, divided as follows: 190,467 (18.3% of the total) to the under 60s, 183,901 (17.6%) to the 60-69 age group, 327,340 (31.4%) to the 70-79 year age group and 340,833 (32.7%) over 80s – photograph the report – The 7-day moving average is equal to 23,854 administrations per day, down compared to the 27,380 of the previous week (-12.9%) The national coverage rate for the over 60s is 4.9% (from 0% in Abruzzo to 12% in Tuscany”.

“Despite the recommendations of the Ministry of Health – underlines the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta – the coverage rates in the over 60s, and in particular in the over 80s, remain very low at a national level and close to zero in almost all the Regions of the South. With a number of administrations which, instead of increasing, is decreasing. Unfortunately, in addition to the phenomenon of ‘vaccination fatigue’ and the continuous misinformation on the efficacy and safety of vaccines, various logistical-organisational problems have been added: delays in delivery and widespread distribution of vaccines, insufficient and late involvement of pharmacies and general practitioners, failure to activate the active call of patients at risk, technical difficulties of the booking web portals. With the tragic consequence – he concludes – that the current increase in viral circulation coincides with the progressive decline of immune coverage in an ever-increasing number of elderly and frail people, inexorably increasing ordinary hospitalizations and deaths”.