The your pc monitor is, along with the mouse and keyboard, one of the most important peripherals on your computer, and if you carry a few years without changing it, start talking many compelling reasons to do so. Realize that in recent years there has been time to innovate, test and, above all, set and reduce costs. It is the screen that you can get to see half a day perfectly, so even if you hold on, if at some point you have wondered if there will be something better to justify the jump, we anticipate yes.

Reasons to upgrade your PC monitor in 2022

Better resolution, cheaper

Asus released its first 4K monitor in 2013, and at that time it cost the barrabasada of 5000 euros. However, since then things have calmed down quite a bit in the price section, to the point that we can get hold of a 4K screen for 300 or 400 euros without any problem. But let’s not focus on the false grail that is 4K. By distance to the screen, on PC it has a lot 1440p resolution makes more sense. In this we encompass two aspect ratios, you’ll see.

When you have a 27-inch screen and a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels in front of you, things look very different than with a 1080p monitor. In addition, you can start from 250 euros to get one, and go up to add features and screen refresh technologies, adaptive sync, color enhancements, etc. In that same line of thought, you could also go up to the 3440×1440 pixels to broaden your sights and begin to play and work more comfortably.

take out the colors

lighting, contrast and color They have also improved over the years. This is obvious as soon as you compare a high-end monitor from 10 years ago with a current average one. If before the panels covered only the sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color space and AdobeRGB are now allowed to be covered. For practical purposes, this translates into greater and more faithful color reproduction, and this translates into a best entertainment experience and in greater fidelity when working on multimedia tasks.

Let’s see those leds…

That of the IPS or the LCD as marketing marks is no longer worn. Now what part of the corduroy is the Mini-LED and OLED, and all to reach the long-awaited standards set by VESA for HDR. Mini-LED panels replace the usual individual backlit LEDs with arrays of LED lights that are grouped by zones and can be turned on and off independently. With this, you can get more contrast and better brightness. In other words, HDR content looks luxurious.

Then there’s the OLED, of course, and with this other technology there is also another batch of monitors already. In this case, you may not get as strong a light as with the Mini-LED, but in return you will get a much more faithful representation of blacks, which do not show halos around objects. Of course, in this case you can expect much higher prices.

Where a hertz is, let the rest be removed

doHow are your 60 Hz behaving?, right? We have been since 2014 with 144hz compatible monitorsBut it wasn’t until a few years later that the trend began to make a dent in the consumer base. Obviously, competitive play played a big role, and more recently, compatibility of consoles with high refresh rates.

Eye, of course the 60 Hz are reasonable and they still do their job, but currently the panels with the best soft drinks no longer include an extra tax, and that is income. That is, you can get a 144 Hz monitor for its 200 eurosbut you already know that balancing the balance between resolution and refresh rate, you can take 4K monitors at 144 Hz, 1440p at 240 Hz or even 1080p at 360 Hz.

On the other hand, as regards the technologies such as Freesync or G-Syncwhich ensure that the image remains smooth and without tearingcompatibilities have also been democratized thanks to the VESA Adaptive Sync standard. There are still monitors with exclusive modules, yes, but again it is much easier to find this kind of screen without raising the budget too much these days.

Images | Joshua Rawson-Harris, Arthur MaziAlistair MacRobert (Unsplash)

