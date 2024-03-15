At least 132 bones have been exhumed from the clandestine grave of Tacámbarowhich was located since 2023, has declared the Michoacán representative, Margarita López, who is also part of the Looking for Bodies collective.

This clandestine grave has been intervened by the authorities of the Michoacán Prosecutor's Office since last September and although Initially, the authorities asked not to speculate on the possible number of bodies that would be there, this has been completely exceeded. .

The initial complaints of Searching Bodies collective was the possible discovery of 45 bodies, however, according to data revealed this March 2024 by the local deputy the number has grown to 132 victims.

These new findings of corpses have occurred despite the fact that the authorities of Michoacan They postponed the search work during the months of December 2023 and January 2024 in the area located in a ravine of the Tenencia de Paso de Morelos, between the municipalities of Tacambaro and Nocupétaro.

Despite the large number of Bone remains that have been located in the clandestine grave of Tacámbarothe deputy accuses that no progress has been made in the identification of said bodies, a situation that still keeps those in suspense. They search for their loved ones in Michoacán.

“With regard to investigations, no one investigates anything, no one does investigative work, no one does absolutely anything… Many people wonder if the dna tests of the families,” accused Margarita López.

Michoacán, the fifth state with the most homicides in Mexico

This situation is experienced in Michoacán, the fifth state with the most intentional homicides in Mexicoaccording to the figures from the latest security report issued last February by the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), of the Government of Mexico, at the La Mañanera press conference.