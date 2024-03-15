NÉstor Lorenzo appealed to what was known. In the call for the friendly matches against Spain, on March 22 in London, and Romania, four days later in Madrid, he did not bring any new players. Not one. Despite the fact that some do not have continuity, the Argentine coach prefers to give filming and continuity to his base team.

For the first time since Lorenzo took charge of the National Team, in mid-2022, the coach was able to bring together all his creative options. There are the two most experienced and completely trusted, James Rodríguez and Juan Fernando Quintero, and the two who seek to receive the baton into the future, Jorge Carrascal and Yaser Asprilla.

Although both have been in the senior national team for more than ten years, James and Quintero have played very little time together. For different reasons (basically, injuries or football slumps), they are almost never on the field. In the Lorenzo era they have only been at the same time for 19 minutes, the last of the match that Colombia tied with Chile in Santiago, in the qualifying round.

The memories of James and Quintero together are good, although increasingly distant, such as what they did in Brazil 2014 or the match against Poland in Russia 2018, the best of José Pékerman's recent times at the head of the team.

Lorenzo is excited about James' new opportunity in São Paulo and Juanfer's extraordinary moment in Racing to try to renew his laurels.

“I think they are players of superior quality. What they are criticized for is whether or not they are physically well or how many minutes they play, but their quality is above average. When they touch the ball it shows, and I want to have players like this on the team,” Lorenzo said before the first match of the qualifying round, against Venezuela. That day, the two started from the bench and the only one who entered the field was James.

Carrascal and Yaser make their way into the National Team

Of the new blood, the one who has had the most time with the National Team is Carrascal, who has already appeared as a starter in three of the six games of the tie. In two others he entered the second half. Asprilla is just beginning to gain space, although it must be remembered that before starting the qualifying round, the Watford player was part of the Colombia Under-20 National Team that played in the category's World Cup in Argentina, in which the team reached the quarterfinals. final.

The figure of the classic '10', of the passer who made his attacking partners run, is disappearing. And although all four have some of those characteristics, the contribution is different.

Asprilla, for example, has shown at Watford that he has the great possibility of being versatile. He can play as a winger, he has the talent to go to the middle and he even scores, to the point that he often ends up moving down to the right back position to help his team.

Carrascal, on the other hand, is a player who moves everywhere, who can drop into the area but also fulfill marking responsibilities. He has a significant deficit in goals this season, but he has made up for that with sacrifice.

Quintero found continuity and support from the coach in Racing. In theory he plays behind the point man, but he also moves to the right and from there takes advantage of his talent and punch.

James barely has continuity again. From the player who took advantage of the right wing in the Dorival Junior era, he has gone on to have more prospects with Thiago Carpini. He will now join up with more talent in the National Team. We'll have to wait and see how it works.

