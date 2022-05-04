Helping With Autism

A variety of therapies, such as behavior aba therapy, can assist autistic people in enhancing their talents and minimizing their symptoms. Starting therapy early – at preschool or before – increases your child’s chances of success, but treatment is never too late. Instead of waiting for an official diagnosis, experts urge that you begin researching therapies as soon as you suspect your child has autism. A formal diagnosis can take an extended period, tests, and follow-ups with specialists.

Current autism spectrum disorder (ASD) treatments aim to alleviate symptoms that interfere with daily functioning and quality of life. Because ASD affects each person differently, people with ASD have unique strengths and problems and different treatment needs. As a result, treatment strategies typically involve numerous providers and are tailored to the person. Treatments can be administered in education, health, community, home settings, or a combination of these settings. Let’s take a look at some of those treatments, how they work, and what they involve.

ABA Therapy

Behavior management treatment attempts to reward desired behaviors while decreasing undesired behaviors. It also recommends what caregivers can do before, during, after, and in between instances of undesirable behavior. Applied behavior analysis (ABA), a generally established approach that tracks a child’s progress in developing their skills, is frequently used in behavioral treatment.

Play Therapy

Play therapy is precisely what it sounds like: learning through play. The purpose of play therapy for children with autism is to improve social interaction and communication skills and improve children’s capacity to engage in innovative activities and symbolic play in the long run. Begin by engaging your youngster in basic chase-and-tickle games, bubble blowing, or sensory activities like swinging, sliding, or wiggling through a tube. Then, you may be able to progress to back-and-forth turn-taking games, collaborative games, or even make-believe as your child’s talents develop.



Speech Therapy

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a sort of talk therapy that can help both children and adults. During CBT sessions, people learn about the links between their feelings, thoughts, and behaviors. This may assist in identifying the thoughts and feelings that lead to destructive behavior. According to a new analysis, CBT is especially useful in helping persons with autism control anxiety. It can also help children recognize other people’s feelings and deal with social circumstances better.

Occupational Therapy

Occupational therapy is frequently used to treat sensory integration and motor impairments associated with ASDs. Occupational therapy can assist in teaching fine motor skills such as clothing, using utensils, cutting with scissors, and writing. It aims to improve the individual’s quality of life and ability to participate in daily activities fully. Individual evaluations and goals guide each occupational therapy program. Occupational therapy for young children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) frequently focuses on improving sensory integration and sensorimotor problems. OT often focuses on improving social conduct, teaching motor skills (such as handwriting), and developing independence in older children.

Nutritional Therapy

Some autistic children have digestion problems as well as bone density difficulties. Furthermore, some children may have aversions to certain flavors or textures, such as the soft squishiness of tomatoes or the lumpy texture of oatmeal. So, while supporting their nutritional needs is critical, it may also be a difficult task. If your child is a fussy eater, nutritional therapy might help them maintain a nutritious diet. In addition, a nutritionist can collaborate with you and your child to develop a food plan tailored to their individual needs and interests.

Children with autism spectrum disorder often continue to learn and adjust to difficulties. However, the majority will require some level of assistance. Planning for your child’s future options, such as work, college, living situation, independence, and support services, will help make this process go more smoothly.

Many autistic people have co-occurring medical issues such as sleep disorders, seizures, and gastrointestinal (GI) pain. Taking care of these issues can help with attention, learning, and other associated behaviors. In addition, many people benefit from treatments to help them with speech, social skills, or motor problems and learn new abilities like feeding or self-care. Each autism intervention or treatment plan should be customized to meet the needs of the individual.