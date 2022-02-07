Incredible final in the derby between Inter and Milan. Leaving the field after being sent off Theo Hernandez made a provocative gesture that infuriated Lautaro Martinez, who started yelling something at the opponent (here the alleged spitting would have occurred). At the final whistle, the AC Milan player returned to the field to celebrate the victory, but was immediately approached by the Argentine and the two came close to fighting and were hardly divided (video Dazn)