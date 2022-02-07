Genoa – The carabinieri denounced a couple – a woman and a 40-year-old man – who were responsible for aggravated theft in competition. The investigations, launched at the end of January after the complaint presented by an elderly lady from Santa Margherita to whom he had been stolen a very valuable Rolex, made it possible to reconstruct the modus operandi of the two allowing the military to identify and stop them, thus preventing further crimes. Also because the suspicion is that the couple has struck other times, in Genoa and in the Levant. But, at the moment, this is only a hypothesis.

The statements provided by the pensioner and the investigations conducted by the investigators made it possible to ascertain that the two they had used the hug technique, a particular strategy in which a subject, usually female, after having approached the victim politely, tries to squeeze her to steal the watch, generally of value, and then escape with the help of an accomplice who is waiting in a car . Thanks to the images of the video surveillance system of Santa Margherita Ligure, the carabinieri identified the exact timing of the incident: from here, with a series of cross analyzes, they traced back to a first partial identikit of the woman, also identifying the car used by the couple who were then intercepted in Lavagna. Further investigations also made it possible to stop the forty-year-old, who was not present on board the vehicle during the first check. She was recognized by the elderly victim of the theft.

Hugging theft is perhaps the most used by criminals. Especially in Genoa, in recent months, there have been several complaints presented by the elderly. The thief is almost always well dressed and good looking. To get closer he pretends to know the victim, smiles and asks about health. The unfortunate, or the unfortunate, obviously do not recognize the interlocutor. But when they realize what has happened, it is too late.