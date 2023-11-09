The parents of little Indi Gregory are desperate, the judge has given the OK to turn off the machines that keep their little girl alive

The British judge has decided, the machines that keep the little girl alive Then Gregory they will be detached at 2.00pm (local time) today, 9 November 2023. The little girl suffering from a rare mitochondrial disease is hospitalized in Nottingham hospital.

For the doctors who are treating her, there is no therapy that can help her and disconnecting the machines is the only way to put an end to his agony. The parents tried to oppose it, help also arrived from Italy. The Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome offered to welcome little Indi Gregory and take care of her therapeutic plan. Giorgia Meloni also intervened, she allowed the 8-month-old girl the opportunity urgent Italian citizenship, so as to grant her a transfer to Italy. The Premier said she was willing to do everything possible to keep the minor alive and help her parents. However, the OK from the High Court in London he didn’t arrive.

Indi Gregory’s parents are desperate

Indi’s parents are desperate, they haven’t even been allowed to take her home. It is not in the child’s interest, just as a move to Italy, which could compromise her condition, is not in the best interest. But dad isn’t there. The only alternative he and his wife were given was to see their daughter shut down along with life support.

The judge of the High Court of London, Robert Pellhas indicated “as the most suitable place for Indi, a hospice. Alternatively, the family can decide to leave the child at the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham.”. The time indicated for stopping treatments is “not before 2pm on Thursday”to allow further legal action to be filed by the family.

The family spokesperson, Jacopo Coghe it’s illegal Simone Pillon they made it known that before the sentence, the National Health Service threatened the family with disconnecting the machinery before the decision, without the presence of the family. Also the care plan National Health Services Trust states that parents should have support in deciding where best to receive support for their daughter. However, according to the lawyers, this would not even have been the case taken into consideration. The only hope is a agreementbefore the time established by the sentence, between Italy and the British doctors.