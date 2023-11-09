The Catalan is aiming for his ninth world championship on the Red: can he really do it?

The 2023 world championship has yet to end, with Bagnaia and Martin ready to battle until the last corner, but fans and MotoGP enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the start of next season, when Marc Marquez will compete on the Ducati. And even the bookies believe in the victory of the Catalan rider, tormented by physical problems in recent years: the odds of Marquez champion in Ducati are continuously falling on all the main betting sites.

MARQUEZ CHAMPION IN DUCATI: THE ODDS — The impatience to see Marquez back at his levels is such that many operators have already released the odds for the 2024 drivers’ world championship some time ago: the surprise is that the values ​​are continuously decreasing, confirming that the confidence in a recovery of the Catalan rider in red overalls, she’s tall. From the initial 11.00 in mid-October, today the odds of Marquez winning the drivers’ world championship have already dropped to 7.00 on Gazzabet, Better and Goldbet. See also Cristiano Ronaldo lives a nightmare: mother of assaulted child asks for more punishment

NINTH WORLD GOAL — Marc Marquez’s last four years have been decidedly troubled: too many injuries have prevented him from performing as expected on the Honda. Now, at 30, he has the opportunity to find himself again: after eleven years and eight titles won with the Japanese team, Marquez will therefore start again from the Gresini team, where he will meet up with his brother Alex for a family challenge. And maybe even the right stimuli to return to winning a world championship that he has been missing since 2019. Definitely too much for someone like him.

