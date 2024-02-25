You go to the Motorbeurs Utrecht for the beer and the new models. You can simply find the used car you are going to buy online.

Great day to search online for engines that you don't need but want.

If you really want to get out into the hustle and bustle, go to the Motorbeurs Utrecht. (By the way, congratulations to Family Ruis/Sinnige/Thies/van Dijk/van der Laan, with the tickets they won for the Ducati promotion)

But if, like us, you are recovering from winter sports or other activities during the spring break, it is great to see what you can fill the garage with this spring. And let's face it, there is always a small corner left in the shed for an (extra) engine.

Last generation BMW GS cheaper?

Now that a new BMW GS generation is being delivered, it is of course always interesting to see whether the previous generation has already dropped in price? Ok, so for the BMW you need more than a little space in the garage. Not as much as the Marechaussee who uses the K1600s, but still.

As you may know, the R 1250 GS has been succeeded from this season by the R 1300 GS. The new GS retails for at least €23,250 the BMW price list. And that's before you start checking options. A quick search turned up a fairly fresh copy.

If you want to go for a BMW GS that makes you greedy, go for the 40 Jahre edition. This is the cheapest one we found online and yes, it still hurts the wallet, € 22,750 has to be paid for it, but then it is 'full options'. It is located at an official BMW Motorrad dealer, so for that amount there is also a warranty that can be fixed in the right place.

And unfortunately, if we browse through the range on offer, it does not seem that it makes much sense to go for a used GS instead of a new one based on the price!

Ok, so the checklist for this one is: enough funds to buy it – enough room for those side cases in your shed – no aversion to yellow! If you can check this off, then: the You can check the BMW R 1250 GS 40 year advertisement here.

Nice to look at in the living room

Now I'm personally not a big fan of motorcycles in the living room. That may be because my living room is not big enough. In my case, the dust-catching MV Agusta F4 is literally in the Autoblog Garage. Next to the podcast table @nicolasr. But there is undeniably a category of motorcycles that make you greedy, but you know you probably won't ride much. We found two that probably won't depreciate much either.

The original: Honda CBR 900 RR Fireblade 1993

Welcome to my weekly online scavenger hunt. I regularly use the search terms 'honda' + 'CBR 900 RR' there. Because yes, the first model years of the original Fireblade. That still appeals. I know I would only take it sporadically and it still fits in the shed next to the Batavus. But I haven't pulled the trigger yet. In terms of prices, you see this generation in nice condition slowly creeping towards 7-8,000. Bizarre of course, because you could once buy them for half…

At the time everyone was talking about the Honda's power and agility, but in 2024 you'll probably be surprised at how easily modern supersport bikes steer in comparison. So participating in the local cloverleaf is only possible if you have above-average skills. (I'll stop here..)

According to the description, this copy has had a restoration. You will find 2 more similar copies on Marktplaats, which means: supply is sparse!

Bidding starts from €6,200 in this advertisement. For us, this always means: you can come and load it for €6,200. So who drives over and puts it in the garage? The ad: here!

Or would you rather have a painting? Aprilia RS 250

You probably won't use a 1993 Fireblade for your commute. This probably applies even more to an Aprilia RS 250 (two-stroke!). It seems like all the color blind designers of the 90's have moved to Kawasaki. But how wonderfully wrong the 90s were in terms of liveries. So wrong that it becomes beautiful again. Just look at this Aprilia.

The 2-stroke bubble has been growing nicely for a while. So deals are hard to find for this model or for the Suzuki RGV250 or for the RS125. Let alone that you can find a mechanic who can still handle it well, if you DO want to drive it. You often go to the motocross specialists who still see a 2-stroke every week.

The copy we found can be taken home for a hefty €13,790. That is indeed a hefty amount for a sculpture in the corner. But hey, look at it! This provider on Marktplaats also has a nice selection of 2-strokes. So you can also compare them.

Then buy this item! Engines that make you greedy first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#buy #Engines #greedy