Since March 8, 2022, MEPs have sought to update the legal definition of rape to protect European citizens from sexist violence. After almost two years, the lack of consensus persists; Most member states limit the definition of rape to sexual penetration through the use of physical or psychological force. Only 11 countries adapted their criminal codes to recognize that rape occurs when there is no consent. In Ellas Hoy we analyze the impact of this lack of consensus on the lives of women.

