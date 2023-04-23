The situation of Afghan women and how their lack of protection can lead the country to the bottom is the focus of the edition of Ellas Hoy. The decision of the Taliban to prohibit its citizens from studying and working, in addition to being a violation of human rights, has serious economic repercussions. It is estimated that women make up almost half of the population of Afghanistan. In addition, the UN warned that these repressive measures could mean a significant reduction in economic aid.

#today #Taliban #disappears #Afghan #women #public #space #working #life