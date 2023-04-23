The American Gervonta Tank Davis was confirmed this Saturday as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers today by defeating his compatriot Ryan Garcia by knockout in seven rounds.

At T-Mobile in Las Vegas, United States, the lawsuit, one of the most anticipated in 2023, began with Garcia dominant with his left jabbefore a Davis without response capacity in the first three minutes of combat.

In the second round, Garcia once again took the initiative, starting a couple of attacks from the middle distance and seemed to put Gervonta in bad shape, but with a minute to go, when Ryan looked like the owner of the fight, Tank reacted and with a left foot that changed the rhythm of the fight.

The third round of the fight agreed at 136 pounds was less actions. Confident, Davis took the initiative against a conservative Garcia, who in the fourth took some low shots from a Gervonta with great hand and leg speed.

Davis felt comfortable from behind, ‘The King’ persisted with the jab, but took little advantage of his greater reach in the fifth, in which his compatriot made good impacts in the last minute and was taunted with a dance in a corner.

King Ry looked better in the sixth, punishing Davis with a couple of offenses attentive to response shots from midrange.

Ryan Garcia came out to shorten the difference against the judges’ cards; he hit with his swing forehand, but in the second minute Gervonta landed a big hook to the liver. Garcia took a few seconds to acknowledge receipt, after which he dropped to one knee, the end.

He tried to get up, but he was finished, so Gervonta confirmed that he was going through an excellent moment in sporting form and raised his hand as a candidate to become king of the light division.

Gervonta reached 29 wins without losses, 27 of them by knockout, and Garcia suffered his first setback after 23 wins, 19 by fast track.

“I knew what he was going to throw at me, we had studied it; I knocked him down with a tremendous blow, but I thought he was going to get up. I’m very excited,” Davis said, while Garcia acknowledged that this Saturday his rival was better and he deserved to win.

EFE

