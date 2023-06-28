One year has passed since the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade, who protected abortion rights in the country. The decision has resulted in the prohibition of pregnancy in at least 15 states of the American Union and that women are forced to move to be able to access an abortion. What have been the consequences for Americans? In this edition of Ellas Hoy we analyze it with Astrid Ackerman, a lawyer at the Center for Reproductive Rights in New York.

