Between the night of this Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday, there will be punctual heavy rains in Sonora and Chihuahua, while in Sinaloa there will be isolated rains, according to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency belonging to Conagua explained that the rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hailstorms. These will be caused by a low pressure channel interacting with the ingress of moisture and instability at high levels of the atmosphere.

This Wednesday, the low pressure channel over the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central will cause heavy rains, electrical storms and possible hail in both regions. Finally, the anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will keep the environment very hot in Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, where maximum temperatures between 40 and 45 °C are expected.

Adrian, the first tropical storm of the season

It is worth mentioning that this Tuesday the first storm of the season, which is called “Adrian”, formed in the Pacific Ocean. This phenomenon has sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (km/h), with gusts of up to 95 km/h and moves west at a speed of 24 km/h.

Adrian will leave very heavy occasional rains in Jalisco, Coahuila, Michoacán and Guerrero, as well as heavy rainfall in Nayarit. Similarly, there will be gusts of wind of 40 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters in height on the coasts of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

This Wednesday, “Adrian” could evolve into a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale as it moves away from the Mexican coast; its circulation will maintain the probability of very heavy occasional rains in western Mexico and during the morning, winds with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, June 28, 2023:

Intense rains with occasional torrential (150 to 250 mm): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Tabasco and Veracruz (south).

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero and Campeche.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Nayarit, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Puebla and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, Morelos and Yucatán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Aguascalientes.

Heavy to torrential rains could cause increased levels of rivers and streams, landslides, and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, June 28, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Wednesday, June 28, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind and wave forecast for this Wednesday, June 28, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high: Gulf of Tehuantepec and coasts of Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high, during the morning: coasts of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Campeche and Yucatán; with possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Waves from 1 to 2 meters high: western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts partly cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. In the morning, the environment is temperate in the region and cool in the mountains of Baja California, in the afternoon it is hot to very hot. Northwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in the region. In addition, waves of 1 to 2 meters high on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Clear sky in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon. Probability of heavy rains in Sonora and showers in Sinaloa. Temperate to warm in the morning, and hot to very hot in the afternoon. South component wind from 15 to 30 km/h, with gusts of up to 40 km/h on the coasts of Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast mostly cloudy skies for Tamaulipas, with showers. Temperate environment in the morning and warm to hot in the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon. Punctual heavy rains in Chihuahua, showers in Durango. Temperate environment in the morning and warm to very hot in the afternoon. East component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts from 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Durango.