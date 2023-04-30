The general elections in Paraguay will mark not only the destiny of the nation, but also that of women. There is only one candidate in the presidential race: Soledad Núñez, the vice-presidential formula of candidate Efraín Alegre, who faces Santiago Peña, of the Colorado Party. These elections could seriously harm women in terms of political participation, making it difficult for movements that fight for equal rights in a male-dominated scenario.

