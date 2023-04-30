Friends 2023, the evening: eliminated, who was eliminated today, April 29th

FRIENDS 2023 EVENING ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Saturday 29 April, during the seventh episode of Amici 2023, in the evening? As in the last episode, only one competitor was eliminated today. Aron and Cricca again ended up in the final ballot. One of them will have to leave the talent show, almost one step away from the evening of the final. As usual, the verdict will be communicated by Maria De Filippi in the house. Saved by the judges, in the three-way ballot, Maddalena.

pupils

Who are the students admitted to the Amici Evening 2023? As mentioned, there are 15 students (eight dancers and seven singers). Here are all the singers admitted to the evening:

NDG

Clique

Angelina

Aaron

little g

Federica

wax

Here are all the dancers admitted to the evening:

Samu

Madeleine

Megan

Ramon

Gianmarco

Isobel

Alexei

Matthias

How does it work

We have seen the eliminations of the seventh episode of the Evening of Friends 2023, but how does the Canale 5 talent show work? Also this year, the competition will feature a challenge between three teams, each led by two teachers (one singing and one dancing) who bring along the students chosen and supervised during the school phase. The pairings of the teachers, and therefore the consequent formation of the teams, were decided by Amici’s production taking into account the opinions expressed and the didactic approaches that emerged during these months. The external jury, this year completely renewed, will judge the evening competition. They have the task of voting for each test and establishing the winners and losers of the various team challenges, which will lead to two eliminations already in the first episode on March 18th.

Where to see Amici 2023, the evening live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.