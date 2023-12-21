Through a decade of feminist broadcasts on our networks in English and French, we have joined the mobilization for gender equality, addressing crucial issues such as abortion, the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse, and political empowerment and economic of women. In this commemorative edition of Ellas Hoy we address the topics and highlights of our past broadcasts, in addition, we talk with experts about the challenges and advances in these areas.

