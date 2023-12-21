Winter solstice: there are those who don't even notice this event, those who hate it and those who can't wait for it to arrive. It is the shortest day of the year and the daylight hours will increase after it passes.

Winter solstice: here are the health benefits

1. You sleep soundly. The shortest day = the longest night. We must take advantage of it and plan for it to be a perfect night's sleep and to evaluate the hygiene of our sleep. Sleep experts recommend establishing a simple ritual before bed to tell your body it's time to rest.

Brushing your teeth, washing your face, reading a book or meditating for several minutes before turning off the light are small habits that tell your mind that it's time to rest. Make your sleeping environment stress-free by making the room as dark as possible, turning off the television and silencing the phone.

2. More movement: more good mood. It's dark when we leave for work and dark when we come home. It is normal for the motivation to move to disappear without the friendship of the sun. While it's tempting to skip the gym in favor of extra time curled up on the couch, you need to make an effort to exercise especially on the day of winter solstice.

The benefits will manifest themselves first and foremost on our mood. It's important to remember that these small movements can not only add up, but they can also motivate us to move more and get into a “real” workout.

3. Live consciously. We spend a lot more time indoors when it's dark and cold outside. Spending time transforming our home or office into a space we enjoy being in will take away some of the stress and help us lead healthy, healthy lives.

Winter cleaning isn't so bad when we're listening to our favorite music, and the result often makes us feel great. Let's set aside an hour to refresh our space on the day of the winter solstice. It's a start.

Lighting scented candles and moving some furniture around could make our living space more pleasant. Taking a minute to look at what works and what doesn't work in the space we live in, so we can feel empowered in our world.

Let us remember the winter solstice this year and every year in the future. Every year is a day when we hit the reset button amidst the chaos of the holiday season. While we look forward to the sunniest days (not all of them!), let's remember to enjoy even the darkest days, let's learn to look at the winter solstice with different eyes.