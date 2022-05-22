Their names were Ugo and Silvia, the husband and wife who died on their motorbike, as they headed to the Vasco Rossi concert

They were called Ugo BeltramiAge 49 and Silvia Ruscelli47 years old, the husband and the wife who died in a motorcycle accident, while on their way to go to the Vasco Rossi concert in Trento.

We had embarked on a trip with some friends, they had spent the night in a hotel in Dro and in the afternoon they left, riding their motorcycles, ready to go and hear theirs favorite singer.

Around 4:40 pm, due to what a suspected one risky maneuverat the height of Dro, the two would have lost control of the motorcycle, ending up crashing into a truck.

According to an initial reconstruction of the accident, it would seem that the two-wheeled vehicle has reared up, perhaps following the attempt made by the driver to to avoid the dramatic accident.

They were the same friends of Silvia and Ugo to sound the alarm to the police and to the 118 rescuers. The latter reached the place in a short time, together with the Carabinieri agents and the men of the firefighters of Dro and Arco. A helicopter rescue also arrived on the scene, ready to transport the two victims to the hospital. Unfortunately, despite various attempts by health workers, there was no husband and wife nothing to do. Ugo Beltrami and Silvia Ruscelli are killed instantly.

The news quickly spread on the web, leaving an immense void in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved them. Theirs was supposed to be a fun trip, one they would have remembered forever, after listening to their idol Vasco Rossi. But who will never forget that trip again, will be all friends and family, today devastated by the unexpected and painful loss.

Death of husband and wife: the words of the deputy mayor

After the heartbreaking news, even the deputy mayor of Sarsina, Gianluca Suzzi he wanted to leave a thought for Ugo and Silvia.