Theft | A valuable glass sculpture was stolen from an art exhibition in Espoo

Based on social media updates from the exhibition, it could also be concluded that the sculpture has disappeared between Wednesday and Saturday 21st-24th. February.

Glass artist Tommi Ketonen His glass sculpture has been stolen from an exhibition in the shopping center Lippulaiva in Espoo Summer day at the lake.

Ketonen himself noticed that the work was missing when he visited the exhibition space on Sunday. A customer of the shopping center who came to the place said that he noticed that the work was missing already on Saturday.

The theft took place from the showroom on the second floor of the shopping center Lippulaiva, which is monitored only by surveillance cameras.

The stolen glass sculpture is called Summer Day on the Lake. Its height is 29.5 cm, width 15 cm and depth 12 cm. The piece weighs 6.5 kilos. The bottom has the signature “Tommi Ketonen 2023”.

A ketone assumes that with the crime report filed, the police will have access to the security camera recordings, and with this, the identity of the perpetrator would be found out.

“This is the smallest and lightest work in the exhibition, and it has now fit into someone's bag,” says Ketonen.

“I do wonder how someone, at least with a sales mind, can imagine that they can profit from stealing a unique work of art, because the case is already known to glass collectors in Finland.”

He says that last year he had 17 exhibitions in Finland and abroad. However, this is the first time this has happened.

Tommi Ketonen is a versatile handyman who originally worked as a watchmaker. Nowadays, he combines his experience as a tattoo artist with the Grail technique of glassblowing, creating a new kind of glass art that has been especially liked by Italian gallerists.

Criminal Division Constable Jari Saarelainen The preliminary processing unit of the Espoo police confirms that a criminal complaint has been filed for the theft.

“The police have started preliminary investigations into the matter,” says Saarelainen. At this point, the police have nothing more to say.

You can leave tips on the matter at [email protected].