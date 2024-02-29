Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The National Center of Meteorology called for caution during rainfall and strong winds descending from cumulus clouds over the eastern and southern regions, which may lead to solid objects flying and low horizontal visibility. The Center also warned against frequenting places where valleys flow and where water accumulates. Rain of varying intensity fell. In various areas of the country, in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah. And various areas of the country are witnessing a moderate and rapid weather condition, which began yesterday and will continue until tomorrow, Friday, moderate and rapid, as the amounts of clouds gradually increase on the sea, on the coasts and islands, and some southern regions, with light to moderate rain falling at times.

Clouds move at night over various areas of the country, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, accompanied by rain falling mostly moderately over some coastal and northern regions, and increasing in intensity over the interior and southern regions and some eastern regions of the country. The rain is light to moderate over Abu Dhabi, and its intensity increases with lightning and thunder sometimes over The interior, southern and Al Ain regions, with the onset of the condition.

The clouds continued to increase from the morning until the afternoon, increasing over various areas, with mostly moderate and heavy rain falling in some southern and eastern areas and various areas of Al Ain, with the possibility of hail. With the evening, the amount of clouds decreases, and the chance of rain decreases in general.

The active northwesterly winds also began to affect the west of the country, which gradually spread to the rest of the regions, causing the sea to become turbulent, with temperatures dropping significantly.

The lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 8.2 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 07:30 UAE local time.

Friday's weather will be fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear over some areas of the eastern coast, with the possibility of light rain.