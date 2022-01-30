Theater Saara Turunen’s play is successful in Germany

The German version of the play Ghost of Ordinary has been put on the list of the best works in an important critique.

Author and director Saara Turusen work Das Gespenst der Normalität (The ghost of ordinary) collects praise in Germany.

The play, written and directed by Turunen and produced by Schauspielhaus Bochum, has been included in the list of the best works by Nachtkritik, Germany’s most watched critique. The list includes 36 theater performances from which the audience can vote for their favorite.

Das Gespenst der Normalität The play premiered in September and has continued on Schauspielhaus Bochum’s program this year as well. It has been shown in a theater hall, which has been allowed to sell 160 seats during the restrictions, and has been full.

Criticisms of the performance praise, among other things, the linguistic reduction of the work and the panoramic scenes behind the apparent lightness of which there are serious social pressures about the status of the woman.

Presentation is a reproduction, which means that it is largely the handprint of the same artistic design team as The ghost of ordinary premiere at Q-Theater in Helsinki in 2016.

The work has been Germanized Stefan Moster. Turunen’s four plays, Bunny girl, Broken Heart Story, The ghost of ordinary and Medusa’s Room, has been translated into a total of 15 languages ​​and has been widely presented around the world. Schauspielhaus Bochum’s performance is the first in Germany.

The rights of Saara Turunen’s texts in the German-speaking world are supervised by S. Fischer Verlag.