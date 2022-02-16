Thirty-six years ago a center forward with a mustache and cat-like movements – his name was Roberto Pruzzo – scored five goals in one fell swoop. It was a sunny Sunday, we were playing at the Olimpico in Rome, the match was Rome-Avellino, it ended 5-1. The opposing goalkeeper was Alessandro Zaninelli from Mantua, he too had a mustache: it was fashionable in those years in Serie A. The goals of the Olimpico at the time were decorated with fishing nets and after each goal there was a kind of effect suck: the ball ended up in it, crouched down, curled up, in short, it was back in the womb.