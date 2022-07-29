These games will stand out for mechanics such as Infestation or Medical Supplies.

the saga of Call of Duty has introduced zombies on multiple occasions, but that doesn’t mean Activision has grown tired of the undead. That is why we meet these creatures again in Call of Duty: Warzone, which once again gives them a space through a mini battle royale in which 40 players They must survive in small squads.

Rebirth of the Dead includes Infestation and Medical Supplies mechanicsAccording to information published in the Call of Duty official websitethis modality called Rebirth of the Dead It takes us to the Rebirth Island map to face the rest of the users. Here, Operators who fall in battle will come back to life in the form of zombies and with abilities such as a charged jump, an energy boost that destroys enemy gadgets, and a grenade that expels harmful toxins.

As if this were not enough, from Activision they want to raise the tension of the games with the mechanics Infestation. As the game progresses, users will fill up a meter based on the number of zombies killed, which will eventually activate a mode that recovers players who have been kicked out of the fight to generate a massive wave of undead. This is complemented by another mechanic that, called Medical suppliesdeposit resources with Strynges and rare equipment at various points on the map.

Strynges will be needed to leave zombie status and come back to life as an Operator. We will find them in Supply Boxes, Medical Supplies and buying stations, although we can also obtain them by taking down an enemy. This will give us a new opportunity to continue fighting with our group, because last man standing wins.

There is no doubt that Call of Duty: Warzone still has a lot of steam, although there is already a good sector of the community that has its sights set on the future Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Activision has already dated the release of this installment for the October 28but players can follow live the Call of Duty League Championship on August 7 to get a free code to play the beta.

