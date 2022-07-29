Lawyer Nefedovsky: the police face a term after the death of a teenager in Novosibirsk

Police officers in Novosibirsk may face a real life sentence if it is proved that their inaction led to the death of a 17-year-old girl, lawyer Gennady Nefedovsky, candidate of legal sciences, believes. He stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

On the eve it became known that the mother of the murdered Russian woman wrote statements three times about threats from the man who subsequently killed her daughter. But then, as a result of the checks, not a single case was opened.

Here, there are signs of a crime under Part 2 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“negligence”). Such a crime is punished by imprisonment for up to 5 years with a ban on holding certain positions. There is a possibility that the police will be given a real sentence, but it all depends on the evidence that the applicant presented to the police See also Is Slab Jacking a permanent solution? Gennady Nefedovskyadvocate

According to him, often the police simply conduct a preventive conversation with the person in respect of whom the application was written.

“In any case, the solution to the issue of initiating a criminal case directly depends, first of all, on the evidence of the reality of the threat and on the characteristics of the person against whom the application is written. If the person in respect of whom the statement is written has a criminal past, then the statement will be treated more carefully, since a recurrence of the crime is possible, ”explained Nefedovsky.

Earlier, a video appeared on the network in which a man in the Sovietsky district of Novosibirsk inflicts at least 10 stabs on a girl lying on the road and runs away. He was detained and arrested.

The Regional Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case of negligence on the fact of improper performance of duties by police officers.