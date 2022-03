Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The El Maviri beach ziplineAhome, won’t work for these Easter holidays.

And it is because, although the Ahome City Council is working on its restoration, it was a project that was abandoned and will require complete rehabilitation.

This was reported by Verónica Medel Arce, Director of Tourism at Ahome.

