The choice of the tronista Matteo Ranieri arrives. The end of the path of the boy is approaching, who by now has clear ideas

The recordings of the new episodes of UeD have just ended. So come some advances on upcoming appointments. One above all concerns its own Matteo Ranieri and his choice. Here is who will choose the Genoese tronista.

On Saturday, the new episodes of the dating show were recorded and some curiosities can already be learned from the Instagram page: Menedonneclassicoeover. It turns out, therefore, that the choice of the Ligurian tronista will soon take place, who had made his first entry into the UeD studios to woo Sophie Codegoni.

We are talking, of course, of Matteo Ranieri. There choice of the boy fell on the suitors from Campania Valeria Cardone. Here is what was declared: “Matteo chose by saying that from the first kiss (the one that aired this week) he understood that he would choose her”.

“She told Federica Aversano that they had a great time but her heart doesn’t beat for her. Federica told Matteo that she was expecting him and that she felt teased when he took her to her house because she didn’t have to since she obviously had her choice “.

She’s a beautiful girl from Naples, with a degree in economics. After graduation, you started a career in a credit recovery firm. Behind her he has a difficult childhood.

She never fell in love and on Matteo, during an interview with the program’s Magazine, she says: “Matteo and I and I are temperamentally similar, on some facets. Like him, I am sensitive and empathetic and I try to put the good of others before mine “.

I think that Matteo needs a person who is there, who remains, who does not abandon him. I feel a strong mental and physical pull. In his embraces I feel the need to be together and to get to know each other “.