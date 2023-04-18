The remodeling works on the Zarzadilla de Totana highway have progressed at a slower pace than initially expected due to the need to protect the 18th century aqueduct, which is in the process of being declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) and which runs parallel to the road that connects the district with the city. The project had to be modified before the start of the works to save some of the sections of the hydraulic infrastructure affected by the route and the operators have made small breakwater walls so that the slope does not invade the aqueduct, sources from LA VERDAD were informed. the Department of Development, which executes the works. The progress of the works, which started in October, has been complicated because the operators have not been able to use heavy machinery to guarantee that the historic infrastructure remains intact.

To this is added that during the conditioning of the road, small sections of the aqueduct have been detected totally hidden under the road and that did not coincide with what could be seen with the naked eye, for which reason they have been forced to do tastings to locate them and that remain outside the road.

The works have a budget of 3.4 million euros, which is financed by the Autonomous Community, although its execution corresponds to the City Council. The section of highway that is being intervened starts at kilometer 13,150 of the RM-C9 and reaches the intersection with the RM503, and from this to Zarzadilla de Totana.

Once the most complex phase has been resolved, the work is proceeding at a very good pace and the cuttings and embankments have already been carried out that will make it possible to widen the width of the road and the turning radius of the curves. A roundabout is also being built at the intersection of both highways and cross drainage works for water passages are being carried out in parallel. During this month, work will also begin on the new road surface stabilized with cement and, starting in the second half of May, the asphalting is scheduled to begin. The works should be completed by the end of June.

At 40% in Campo López



In addition to the improvement works on the Zarzadilla de Totana highway, those on the RM-D8, in Campo López, are also underway, financed by the Autonomous Community with a budget of 1.5 million euros. 40% of the works have been completed, sources from the Ministry of Public Works confirmed to this newspaper. Work is being done on a four-kilometer route and the first 1,500 meters are ready for its next commissioning, the same sources indicated. In the remaining surface, after carrying out the earthworks and the breakwater walls, drainage is being improved with ‘in situ’ and precast frames.

The actions will continue with the comprehensive rehabilitation of the firm, the placement of security barriers and the replacement of masonry walls.