TIME PUT EVERYTHING IN ITS PLACE and this column supports what was said: actinver violated his fiduciary duty to the detriment of the employer Raphael Zaga.

This is confirmed once again with the resolution issued by the Third Court Collegiate in Criminal Matters of the First Circuit, made up of judges Ricardo Ojeda Bohórquez, Miguel Ángel Medécigo Rodríguez and Humberto Román Franco.

And it is that they ordered the revocation of the arrest warrants that Attorney General of the Republic (FGR)led by Alejandro Gertz Manero, promoted against Rafael Zaga Tawil and his son Elias Zaga.

The constitutional defense was led by Andrea Rovira del Río, a young lawyer who must not be lost track of, and headed by the seasoned lawyer Eduardo Amerena.

The point is that even with the order he was carrying, and whose cancellation has been ordered, Raphael Zaga should have been smug innocent and treated as such by actinver.

Now that he was formally exonerated because the lawful origin of his resourcesas well as there having been no evidence that he had formed a criminal organization that laundered money, what was said in this space is confirmed.

actinver had no reason to breach his fiduciary duty by hindering legal actions with which Back sought to recover a thousand millions of pesos that Moses El-Mann used to give in to the pressure of the FGR.

Let us remember that the file of the Zaga brothers was always pretty linear: they were hired by the Infonavit to develop a real estate mobility program, which when David Penchyna arrived at the address was acquired through an early termination of the contracts and compensation of 5 thousand millions of pesos.

This was unanimously endorsed by the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee and the General Assembly of the company itself. housing institute for workers.

The compensation was questioned by the Gertz prosecutors during the six-year term in which they sought to carry out strong collection exercises conditioned to bringing criminal action in case of not acceding to the State’s claims.

This criminal amparo ruling, together with the ruling by the Third Collegiate Court in Civil Matters of the First Circuit just a month ago, not only exonerates the members of the Zaga family.

It also makes it practically impossible for Actinver and Héctor Madero to avoid paying the billion pesos to which he was sentenced, plus any resulting punitive damages.

Thus, the axis of the defense of actinverin the sense of considering Raphael Zaga a criminal and thereby interfere and, ultimately, make it impossible for him to claim the billion pesos from the El-Manns, collapsed.

It was evidenced that the bank he set himself up as judge and party to consider his own client guilty, and for that now he will have to answer.

Unlike Alonso Ancira, Emilio Lozoya, Juan Collado or the brothers Moisés, Max and André themselves, the Zaga they resisted the hard persecution of the FGR.

ANOTHER BLOW TO CitiBanamex in the case of Oceanografía, of Amado Yáñez Osuna, culminated on Friday with a sentence of the Third Civil Chamber of the Judiciary of the CdMx. It exempted the shipping company from the payment of damages and legal costs claimed, due to the precautionary measures imposed until the lawsuit is concluded. The sentence is the result of the claim by the bank directed by Manuel Romo for the alleged damage and loss that it received by not being able to dispose of the bank, due to the precautionary measures imposed since January 2022 and alleged that this generated multimillion-dollar losses. Even though the Seventieth Civil Court had ordered the payment, upon appeal by Oceanography A detailed analysis was obtained that exempts him from the payment that Citibanamex was savoring in close to 5 billion pesos. The Third Civil Chamber indicates that the measure is to preserve the result of the sentence that could be obtained Oceanography, and in no way can that generate the alleged causes. Lawsuits continue and the conciliation route is closed to the detriment of his own citibanamexwhich has not just shaken off this contingency generated since 2014. This may also cause the federal government to turn its eye on the institution again in the face of the administrative disaster that can result in a responsibility for the Mexican State, being absent in Supervision of the factoring business.

LAST WEEK he spokesman for the Presidency, Jesús Ramírezconfirmed what we have been reporting here since June 20: the government had abandoned the claim to buy Banamex. Certainly Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He thought that the infrastructure of that institution directed by Manuel Romo was ideal to disperse the millionaire resources of its social programs on a monthly basis among the most vulnerable classes. The President does not want them to continue to be handled in cash, but the Banco del Bienestar, directed by Víctor Lamoyi, has not been able to build the network that guarantees it. from the same Secretary of Finance They made him see that the ideal vehicle to reach the most remote places were the Telecomm branches, directed by Rocío Mejía. In all of Banamex’s history there is something curious that the tax sector swears and perjures: the proposal to buy Banamex, and that it bought the Presidentdid not leave the government.

SO YOU CAN SEEthe Secretary of the Navy going to have to assume the administration and operation of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) with everything and the TUA (Airport Use Fee) committed to service the debt of the bankrupt New Mexico City International Airport (NAIM) that he was going to be in Texcoco. And it is that the Ministry of Finance, which is commanded by Rogelio Ramírez de la O himself, does not have the slightest intention of going into public debt or restructuring the bonds that were issued for the frustrated air terminal. We are referring to the MEXCATs, which amount to 4.2 billion dollars, and have maturities in the years 2026, 2028, 2046 and 2048. The debt will remain private and the TUA will not be touched. It is cheaper for Tax authorities authorize the hosts of Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán an exclusive budget to remodel the AICM.

LEVY HOLDING, BY Agustin Levy, ensures that it has a solid corporate governance that establishes rules, principles and procedures to regulate the structure and operation of internal corporate bodies, which gives direction to the company in a collegiate manner and management transparency to each of its parts. In addition, it manages the relations and actions between the Steering Committee, the Board of Directors, the shareholders and the rest of the interested parties. It also affirms that within the group quarterly reports and Annual Meetings are carried out where the results of the company are presented and approved by the shareholders, providing clarity, in addition to being a space to resolve doubts and questions about its actions, as well as the development and monitoring of the company. All its resources and assets are regulated, as well as its externally audited financial statements.

