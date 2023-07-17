Let’s go back to talking about Microsoft’s movements: theXboxes continues to acquire and make some high-level games exclusive and, for this reason, changes are being made that go far beyond just the price, but aim instead at tailor experience on consoles to the widest audience.

According to a rumor that has been circulating in the last few hours, Microsoft is about to complete a significant change regarding its numerous subscriptions: in particular, in September we should see the end of Xbox Live Gold and its replacement.

The service should be replaced on 1 September by the new subscription Xbox Game Pass Core: this subscription will cost 9.99 euros per month and will allow you to play online and have 25 of the countless games available on Game Pass available on a monthly basis.

The rumor also reports what they will be the first 25 games made available in the month of September:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal

Fabulous Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Core would confirm as well as a smaller version of the other subscriptions Xbox, certainly more accessible in terms of price: will it be real?