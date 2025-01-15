The state plan, managed by the Board, only has 34.2 million euros available for a maximum of 5,700 people. The rest will be in reserve





The second call for the Young Rental Bonus, an aid of 250 euros per month for rent aimed at young people under 35 years of age, accumulated thousands of visits during its first business afternoon. This state plan, managed by the Junta de Andalucía, has a budget of 34.2 million euros which allows reaching around 5,700 beneficiaries. In the event of possible incidents or people who later could not prove the requirements, a reserve pool of another 2,800 people is also generated.

In total, therefore, the Ministry of Development 8,500 places were available. Since the registration period opened, in order of arrival, more than 30,000 people registered on the Ministry of Public Works’ website.

On this occasion, the Junta de Andalucía has enabled a virtual waiting list to guarantee each applicant a position in the generated virtual queue. The waiting time for registered people exceeded two hours.

The bases of this call, as well as the procedure for accreditation of compliance with the requirements It has been practically identical to the previous call launched in 2023 and that it has had a multitude of administrative problems, to the point that two years later payments to all beneficiaries have still not been completed.









The novelty in this case is the amount and consequently the number of beneficiaries. The budget extension has cut the available State funds for this program through the autonomous communities by half. The Ministry of Housing called on everyone to incorporate their own resources to complete these funds to increase the beneficiaries. Andalusia decided to reject this route that other autonomous governments did carry out.