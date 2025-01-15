Several days into 2025, many young people have started searching for a new job to make some money. to your future, both at work, family and professional. Although it may seem difficult – it is – it is not at all impossible.

The most in-demand positions for this month of JanuaryIn general, they are waiters, delivery people, promoters, warehouse workers, entertainers, cooks, cashiers and clerks, among others. Precisely, interest has increased considerably in the supermarket sector.

Below is the complete list of offers with indefinite contract and with little experience most notable:

Madrid

Store associate. Aldi in Aravaca. Indefinite part-time contract from 24-30 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Butcher. Day in Algete. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Butcher. Alcampo in Madrid. Full-time indefinite contract. It is essential to have demonstrable experience in a similar position. Immediate incorporation. Salary not available.

Delicatessen. The Pantry in Madrid. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have immediate availability and a minimum of two years’ experience. Salary not available.

Store associate. Aldi in Leganés (new opening). Indefinite part-time contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Supermarket professional. BM Supermarkets in Madrid. Indefinite part-time contract for 14 hours. The requirements are to have the ESO and immediate incorporation. Salary not available.

Store associate. Aldi in Madrid. Indefinite part-time contract of 8 hours. The requirements are to have a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Cashier. The Pantry in Madrid. Indefinite part-time contract of 12 hours. The only requirement is to have at least one year of experience. Salary not available.

Fishmonger section clerk. BM Supermarkets in Madrid. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of two years’ experience. Salary not available.

fruit bowl. The Pantry in Madrid. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Butcher. The Pantry in Madrid. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of two years’ experience. Salary not available.

Barcelona

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Mataró. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. No requirements or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Butchery and delicatessen staff. Keisy supermarkets in Barcelona. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of two years’ experience. The salary is €1,600-€2,000 gross/month.

Cashier – stocker. Condis in Moià. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Cashier – stocker. Condis in Bigues I Riells. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Cashier – stocker. Aldi in Esparreguera. Indefinite full-time contract of 36 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Cashier – stocker. Aldi in Sant Celoni. Indefinite part-time contract of 30 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Supermarket staff. Condis in Arenys de Mar. Full-time permanent contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Cashier – stocker. Condis in Llinars del Vallès. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Cashier – stocker. Day in Barcelona. Indefinite part-time contract of 25 and 35 hours. The only requirement is to have ESO. Salary not available.

Pontevedra

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Pontevedra. Indefinite part-time contract. Without studies or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €777 with salary progression to €1,051 (20h from Monday to Saturday), gross monthly remuneration of €777 with salary progression to €1,051 (20h three days a week) or gross monthly remuneration of €582 with salary progression at €788 (3pm weekends).

Lleida

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Balaguer. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. No requirements or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Delivery person. Mercadona in Tàrrega. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The only requirement is to have a driving license. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Lion

Supermarket staff. Magnifying Glass Supermarkets in Santa María del Páramo. Full-time indefinite contract. The only requirement is to have ESO. The salary is €1,100-€1,300 gross/month.

Fishmonger. Tifer Supermarkets in León. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. The salary is €17,000-€18,000 gross/year.

fruit shop staff. Magnifying Glass Supermarkets in Valencia de Don Juan. Indefinite part-time contract. The only requirement is to have ESO. The salary is €600-750 gross/month.

Butcher. Magnifying Glass Supermarkets in León. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have hourly availability and immediate incorporation. The salary is €17,000-€18,000 gross/year.

Palencia

Warehouse worker. Full-time indefinite contract. The only requirement is to have ESO. Valuable handling of forklift and own vehicle to go to the logistics center. Salary not available.

Fish shop assistant. Magnifying Glass Supermarkets in Aguilar de Campoo. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. The salary is €15,000-€18,000 gross/year.

Navarre

Delivery person . Mercadona in Pamplona. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The only requirement is to have a driving license. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Burgos

Supermarket manager. Lupa Supermarkets in Burgos. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have a higher degree training cycle and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Segovia

Cashier – stocker. Day in Segovia. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of one year’s experience. The salary is €15,000-€16,000 gross/year.

Butcher. Magnifying Glass Supermarkets in La Lastrilla. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have the ESO and availability to work rotating shifts. The salary is €1,100-€1,300 gross/month.

Toledo

Butcher. The Pantry in Toledo. Full-time indefinite contract. The only requirement is to have a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Girona

Cashier/restocker. Aldi in Castell-Platja D’Aro. Indefinite part-time contract of 30 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Cashier/restocker. Aldi in L’Escala. Indefinite part-time contract of 30 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Valencia

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Carlet. part-time permanent contract. No requirements or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €777 with salary progression to €1,051.

Deputy Manager. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and immediate availability to join, perform rotating shifts and work on Sundays and holidays. Salary not available.

Huesca

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Huesca. Full-time indefinite contract. No requirements or previous experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Zamora

Manager. Magnifying Glass Supermarkets in Villalpando. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Availability of time and residence in the area. The salary is €16,000-€18,000 gross/year.

Tarragona

Cashier – replenisher. Aldi in Roda de Barà. Indefinite full-time contract of 30 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Pontevedra

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Vigo. Indefinite part-time contract. Without minimum studies or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €777 with salary progression to €1,051 (8pm from Monday to Saturday); gross monthly remuneration of €777 with salary progression to €1,051 (20 hours, three days a week) and gross monthly remuneration of €582 with salary progression to €788 (15 weekends).

Cantabria

Fish shop assistant. Magnifying Glass Supermarkets in Somo. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have the ESO and availability to work in the afternoon shift. The salary is €15,000-€16,000 gross/year.

Guadalajara

Store associate. Aldi in Guadalajara. Indefinite part-time contract of 8 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Store associate. Aldi in El Casar. Indefinite part-time contract of 8 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.