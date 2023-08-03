Thursday, August 3, 2023, 01:25



The young woman from Torrena Carmen Puente and Nacho Fenollar entered the ‘top 25’ of the World University Debate Championship in Spanish with the oratory team of the University of Murcia (UMU). The prestigious tournament, organized this year by the Technological University of Panama, counted, between July 13 and 20, with the participation of more than 140 teams and 280 speakers from around the world. In addition, among its body of judges was also Cristóbal Alcaraz, from the UMU.

Last Tuesday, Carmen Puente and her colleagues were received at the Las Torres de Cotillas City Hall by the second deputy mayor, Pedro José Noguera, and by the councilor Manuel García Durán. “It is a great result, which highlights the public university’s commitment to the quality of teaching and critical thinking,” said Noguera, who added that Carmen is “among the best in the world in the art of debate.”