In the first leg for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores in which Argentinos Juniors and Fluminense, from Brazil, drew 1-1 at La Paternal, there was a play that shocked the protagonists and spectators. the side Marceloa glory of Real Madrid and his country’s national team, left heartbroken and sent off after seriously injuring his left leg Luciano Sanchezthe number 3 of the Argentine team, in a chilling action.

The image of how the Bicho footballer’s leg bent made a strong impression. This Wednesday, Sánchez was very whole after being discharged from the sanatorium where he spent the night. He also revealed the attitude that the Brazilian defender had with him.



Alejandro Roncoroni is a doctor and general secretary of Argentinos Juniors and referred crudely to Sánchez’s injury: “In 23 years as a doctor I have never seen an injury like this. It’s almost a separation of the femur and fibula. There was a complete dislocation of the left knee. There is no vascular compromise, tore the anterior cruciate ligament, the lateral ligament, part of the patellar, part of the posterior cruciate ligament and has no bone involvement. You have to do a rebuild. Recovery is between 10 and 12 months,” said the professional. Roncoroni added: “Yesterday Tucho Villani (a member of the AFA medical corps) was a field doctor, who has been around longer than me, and he said the same thing: ’40 years as a doctor and nothing like this has ever been seen'”. In addition, from the Paternal entity, they reported: “The operation will be scheduled within the next three weeks.”

Sitting in a wheelchair, with a splint that healed his left leg, but with a good countenance, Sánchez expressed at the door of the sanatorium: “It was a bad moment at the beginning, it was quite painful, luckily they were able to correct my knee in the moment and that relieved me a lot. Afterwards, I spent the night calmly, immobilized and without pain, so now we are going home to let it go, I have to do some more studies and then see when we operate, ”he said.

The Bug player also recounted that Marcelo had contact with him: “He wrote to me on Instagram. I know it was unintentional, it was an unfortunate move, ”he apologized.

“Is it true that he said he was going to send you some gifts about his time at Real Madrid?” a journalist asked him. The Argentinos player smiled and said: “He sent me a message apologizing, he felt bad, I found out that he was looking for me in the locker room, these are gestures that show how he is as a person. I admire him as a player and now also as a person. Nothing to reproach him for, let him stay calm”.



It is not the first time that Sánchez has suffered a serious injury: “This has already happened to me, not in the knee, but in other injuries. It’s a matter of time, it’s having patience and when I want to remember I’ll be on the field again, ”he said, hopeful. Finally, he was very grateful for all the messages that came to him: “I know that they worried a lot, I have a lot of messages, I used the battery of the phone I had to talk to my family and I’m going to answer people now” .

THE WORD OF LUCIANO SÁNCHEZ AFTER HIS SHOCKING INJURY! The Bug player expressed himself at the door of the sanatorium: “Marcelo wrote to me. I know it was unintentional. I admire him as a player and now also as a person. Nothing to reproach him for, stay calm,” he said. pic.twitter.com/odIT3cycZL — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) August 2, 2023

