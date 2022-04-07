The presidential decree said: “After reviewing the Constitution of the Republic of Yemen, the initiative of the Gulf Cooperation Council and its executive mechanism signed on 23/11/2011, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue, and Republican Resolution No. (48) 2016. And based on what the country’s supreme interest requires. Article (1) Relieving Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar from his post Article (2) This decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

A presidential statement said that the new presidential leadership council in Yemen will take over the political, military and security management of the country throughout the transitional period.