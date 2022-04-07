A seismic movement woke up the residents of Murcia and Molina de Segura at dawn this Thursday, some may have thought that it was a hypnic shake, that phase of sleep in which you notice that you fall and wake up startled, but this Once the swing was real.

Nothing less than a 3.3-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Molina de Segura shook partitions and glass at 2:56 p.m. Although, in principle, there does not seem to be any personal injury, to more than one the scare of waking up with the shaking of the bed had to seem like enough of a disturbance.