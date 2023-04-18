Federico’s days begin at dawn. He is 18 years old, puts on his work uniform and loads the aluminum frames on the company’s van. He arrives at the construction site, unloads everything and starts assembling. He stays there until the afternoon, then goes home, takes his bag and goes to training. “He was young, with football he earned very little. I gave them 100 euros a month when they were there. He needed to round up ”. Pavarolo plays in promotion, Gatti is divided between juniors and first team. His father Ludovico coaches the adults: “We have always been friends. I remember Fede as a child dribbling behind the goal with his father on the pitch”. Franco Cipriani was the sporting director of the small amateur club when Gatti was pursuing his dream.